Gunfire Exchanged Between Security Forces, Insurgents In Manipur, 2 Injured

The Army said the area is under surveillance by own columns. (File)

Heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the armed insurgents in different places of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on Friday, the army said.

Unofficial reports said that at least two people including a woman were injured in the firing. No official confirmation has come on the injuries.

The Army said that a group of armed insurgents sneaked into the Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) area in Imphal East district towards the hill side on Friday afternoon.

"Miscreants fired from automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages. Security forces deployed in these vacant villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage,' Army sources said.

"A large group of women were part of the mobs at YKPI and Seijang (both in Imphal East district) areas preventing movement of additional security forces into the area," the army said. Columns have moved on foot to cordon the area where the incident took place.

The Army said the area is under surveillance by own columns & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and the situation is under control & being closely monitored.

A statement from the Army said Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations against armed insurgents are under progress according to the latest information from the two districts.

Friday's gun battle comes a day after two soldiers were injured when armed insurgents fired at them at North Boljang in Imphal West district and recovery of an INSAS Light Machine Gun and a highly explosive mortar bomb in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles and various other central and state security forces have been continuing combing operations in different parts of the state. Search operations were also conducted to recover the arms and ammunition from insurgents and arrest those involved in violence.

The incidents came on a day when Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Kwakta Sericulture farm located at Kwakta, Bishnupur District and inspected the site for arrangement of temporary housing for persons displaced due to the recent violence happened in the State.

Briefing the media, shortly after inspecting the site, N. Biren Singh stated that the Government has decided to relocate some of the displaced people, who had fled their houses and had been taking shelter at different relief camps, at the site inspected today. He added that the staff quarters at the sericulture farm would be immediately repaired and another 500 prefabricated houses would be constructed at the said farm. He also informed that construction of prefabricated houses with two rooms and a toilet will be started soon for those people who are currently taking shelter at different relief camps of Imphal East.

N. Biren also interacted with women of Moirang and Kwakta and noted the grievances shared by them. He further appealed to the public not to disturb the movements of security personnel by blocking roads, adding that security personnel are here to counter insurgents who are escalating tensions in the state.

The Chief Minister also strongly condemned the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the southern side of Kwakta on Wednesday evening.



