Gujarat Man Arrested For Spying For Pak, Shared Key Info On Air Force

A man in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly sharing key information related to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) with a Pakistani agent, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Sahdev Singh Gohil, is a resident of Kachchh and worked as a health worker, senior Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer K Siddharth told reporters.

The 28-year-old came in contact with an agent, who identified herself as Aditi Bharadwaj, through WhatsApp in 2023. He sent her photos and videos of the IAF and the BSF sites that were newly constructed or were under construction, Mr Siddharth said.

“We had information that he had been sharing information related to the BSF and the IAF with a Pakistani agent,” he said.

Gohil was then called for a preliminary investigation on May 1, during which the STF found out that the Pakistani agent had asked him for photos and videos of the IAF and the BSF sites.

“At the beginning of 2025, he bought a SIM card on his Aadhaar Card and activated WhatsApp on that number for Aditi Bharadwaj with the help of an OTP (one time password). After that, all photos and videos related to BSF and IAF were shared on that number,” the officer said.

Forensic analysis revealed that the numbers Gohil used to share the information were operated from Pakistan.

Gohil was also paid Rs 40,000 in cash by an unidentified man, Mr Siddharth said.

These arrests come amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Gohil is among over ten people, including a YouTuber, a businessman, and a security guard, who have been arrested on suspicion of espionage in recent weeks.

