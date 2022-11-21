Gujarat Lawyers Meet Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Over Judge's Transfer

A delegation of lawyers from the Gujarat Bar Association, engaged in an unprecedented protest against the transfer of a judge, met Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today. The lawyers are seeking a reversal of the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer High Court judge Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court. They have gone on a strike. While the transfer is not yet officially recommended, there were reports that the Collegium -- headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud -- decided to recommend it at a meeting on November 16.

"Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased judges whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice," the association had said in a resolution ahead of the meeting.

Nirupam Nanavaty -- senior advocate and member of Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association -- told NDTV that Justice Kariel is an "upright judge" and the transfer is "unfair".

"Justice MR Shah was also there, so without taking any names, we told Justice Chandrachud that there are other Justices who have come from the Gujarat High Court and worked with Nikhil Kariel. They should also be consulted. They would tell you about Nikhil Kariel's honest record," added the advocate, who is also a member/office bearer of the Gujarat Bar Association.

The Chief Justice promised us that "our concerns will be looked into", he added.

Besides Justice Shah, the meeting was also attended by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Sources said the judges have asked the lawyers to end their strike. A decision on that will be taken tomorrow.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, has taken exception to the Gujarat lawyers' move. At a programme over the weekend, which was also attended by Justice Chandrachud, he said,

"Every decision of the collegium supported by the Government should not be questioned".