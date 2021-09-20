Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Meets PM, President In Delhi

Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"The Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel called on PM @narendramodi. @Bhupendrapbjp @CMOGuj," Prime Minister's office tweeted.

An official statement issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office informed that a discussion was held between the Prime Minister and Mr Patel regarding the state affairs.

Mr Patel reached Delhi today morning for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister. Mr Patel informed PM Modi about the current situation in the state and discussed with the Prime Minister about many issues in the state.

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

His courtesy meeting with the President lasted for about 20 minutes. He then met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on September 13.

Vijay Rupani had submitted his resignation to state Governor Acharya Devvrat days ago, just months before the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.