'Government's Unwavering Commitment': Amit Shah Lauds 'Largest' Drug Haul

Amit Shah lauded the Navy and NCB's joint operation in seizing almost 3,300 kg of drugs off Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today lauded the Indian Navy and NCB's joint operation in seizing almost 3,300 kg of contraband off the coast of Gujarat and called it a 'testament' to the government's unwavering commitment to making India a drug-free nation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, along with the Indian Navy, intercepted a suspicious boat off the Gujarat coast, seizing nearly 3,300 kilograms of contraband on Tuesday.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, declared this seizure the "largest" in recent times in terms of quantity.

The items seized included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine.

Commending the joint operation, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah posted on X, "Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized," Mr Shah remarked.

"The historic success is a testament to our government's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)