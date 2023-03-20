Government Official Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Dancing At An Event In Bhopal

The video of the shocking incident has surfaced on the internet.

In a shocking incident, the Assistant Director of the Postal Department named Surendra Kumar Dixit suddenly collapsed and died while dancing at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Reports say the man suffered a cardiac arrest. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the man can be seen dancing to the song 'Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Kal Hum Kahan, Tum Kahan...' with his colleagues, when he suddenly fell.

People around him tried to help the man but to no avail.

The Postal Department hosted the 34th All India Postal Hockey Tournament from March 13 to March 17 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Bhopal. The final match was scheduled for March 17. On the evening of March 16, a cultural programme was organised in the office premises of the department itself.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest at a school amid the cold weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Vrinda Tripathi, a Class 11 student, fell unconscious and died at her school in the Usha Nagar area. The girl had gone to school to rehearse for a Republic Day event the next day when she collapsed.

Vrinda was rushed to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other means but to no avail, he said.

According to doctors, the girl had died before being brought to the hospital.