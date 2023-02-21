Government Expert Explains What Rising Temperatures Can Do To Wheat Crop

The government is monitoring the effects of rising temperature on wheat crop

A new government expert group is closely monitoring the effects of rising temperature on wheat crop and has sent a "general advisory" to the affected states, the officer heading the group told NDTV.

India is the world's second-biggest consumer of wheat. It banned wheat exports in May last year after a sudden rise in temperature reduced output amid a global shortfall triggered by the war in Ukraine, a country among the world's top wheat-growers.

"We have sent a general advisory to the affected states in the first fortnight of February. Representatives of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments are in the committee," Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh, who heads the group, told NDTV.

"We hope the advisory reaches farmers in every village. Our group will keep a sharp eye on the situation," Mr Singh said, without detailing the content of the advisory.

Mr Singh said the group's objective is to increase alertness of state administrations and farmers on the steps they need to take if the temperature rises beyond a point in the coming weeks.

Agriculture Ministry sources said there is no need for panic. Last year, wheat production fell due to heat wave in major wheat-growing states.

The group is likely to keep working till at least 80 per cent of wheat harvest is completed.

India earlier this month said wheat production was likely to rise 4.1 per cent to a record 112.2 million tonnes. But a lack of winter rains has raised temperatures in some parts of the northern states where farmers grow wheat.

Last week, the daily average temperature hit early to mid-March levels.

Maximum temperatures in some states this week jumped to 39 degree Celsius, which is up to 9 degree Celsius above normal. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India.

"This higher day temperature might lead to adverse effects on wheat approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing periods leads to loss in yield," the India Meteorological Department said.

India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvesting from March.