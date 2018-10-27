Government Asks Telcos To Stop E-Verifying Aadhaar: What It Means For You

The telecom companies need to file a compliance report by November 5

The government has asked telecom companies in the country to stop using Aadhaar card for electronically verifying customers' data for new mobile phone connections as well as existing ones. The directions come after a recent Supreme Court order.

The top court had last month in a landmark verdict restricted the use of Aadhaar by private entities in the absence of a legal provision.

To comply with the order, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday issued detailed instructions to telecom companies on stopping the use of Aadhaar-based electronic-know your customer (e-KYC) and report compliance by November 5.

Now, this what the directions mean for you: