Goverment Bans Offshoots Of Al-Qaeda, ISIS In Indian Subcontinent Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union Home Ministry.

New Delhi: The centre has banned new offshoots of terror organisations al-Qaeda and ISIS under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to an official order.



Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising young Indians for 'global jihad' and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests, it said.



The ISIS-K is also known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, the order said.



The AQIS, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, is a terrorist organisation, which has committed acts of terrorism in the neighbouring countries and has been encouraging terror acts on Indian interests in the Indian subcontinent, it said.



It has been attempting radicalisation and recruitment of young Indians, the order said, adding and the outfit has been declared as the banned organisation under the anti-terror law.



The ISKP/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan is also encouraging terrorism in the Indian subcontinent, according to the order.



It has been committing terrorist acts to consolidate its position by recruiting youths for 'global jihad' and to achieve the objective of establishing its own 'caliphate' by overthrowing democratically elected governments, it said.



The outfit, which has now been banned, considers India and Indian interests as its targets and is engaged in activities of radicalising and recruiting Indian youth for terror activities, the home ministry order said.



Both these outfits were declared as the terrorist organisations as they were recruiting young Indians, it said, adding the radicalisation was a matter of serious concern for the national security and international peace.



The anti-terror law has strict penal provisions to deal with banned organisations and their members.



