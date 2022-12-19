'Look Forward To Supporting India's G20 Presidency': Google CEO Meets PM

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and assured his support to making an open and connected internet that works for all.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Mr Pichai tweeted.

Mr Pichai is in the country to attend the "Google for India" event, where the company is focussing on start-ups. Out of its $300 million meant for start-ups, Google would invest some one-fourth in entities led by women.

"Given the scale and technology leadership it (India) will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework, so that companies can innovate on top of a certainty in the legal framework," Mr Pichai said.

"I think it is an important moment in time. India will also be a big export economy. It will benefit from an open and connected internet and getting that balance right will be important," he added.

India took over the G20 presidency earlier this month.

India will host as many as 200 meetings across the country over the next one year. The G20 Summit will be organised in Delhi in September 2023.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.