Google Celebrates India's 75th Independence Day With An Eye-Catching Doodle

The Google Doodle is an illustration by Mumbai-based guest artist Sayan Mukherjee

Google today commemorated the Independence Day of the world's largest democracy with a doodle celebrating its cultural traditions forged in centuries of historical progress. India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

It was on this day in 1947 that India won freedom from British colonial rulers after a long struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence.

The Google Doodle is an illustration by Kolkata-based guest artist Sayan Mukherjee.

"At the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947, India's decades-long movement for independence culminated as the nation became a sovereign republic...The Doodle artwork illustrates India's diverse forms of dance. From the classical tradition of Bharatnatyam depicted on the far left to the oldest Indian dance style with origins stretching back 3000 years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Depicted on the far right, the masked reenactments from Indian epics known as Chhau dance have origins in the eastern state of Jharkhand, the Purulia Chau, and the Seraikella Chau regions. Happy Independence Day, India!" Google said on its site.