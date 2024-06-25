'Good To Be Back In Andhra Cricket': Hanuma Vihari After Meeting Nara Lokesh

Cricketer Hanuma Vhari meets Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who was unceremoniously removed from captaincy and vowed not to play for Andhra again, is invited back to play for Andhra Pradesh by state minister Nara Lokesh.

The 30-year-old cricketer has accepted the invitation, saying "it's good to be back in Andhra cricket".

"Delighted to meet Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari today. How he was subjected to political bullying, humiliated and driven out of Andhra Cricket by the earlier government was shameful. I have invited him back to Andhra Pradesh and asked him to strive to make Telugus proud once again. He will have our full support," said Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In February, Hanuma Vihari alleged "mistreatment" and called out his state cricket association, saying that he was asked to resign from captaincy after an altercation with a teammate whose father is a politician.

Earlier this month, Mr Vihari finally got his no objection certificate (NOC) from the association to play elsewhere.

When the controversy broke, N Chandrababu Naidu said this was an example of "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) vindictive politics".

The Andhra Pradesh government, in a statement today, said that it will not tolerate any political interference in sports and will take all necessary measures to promote sportsmanship and fair play.

"Hanuma Vihari, a star cricketer from Andhra Pradesh, was unceremoniously removed as captain of the state cricket team and later forced to resign as a player, allegedly due to political pressure from the past government," said the Andhra Government.

The Cricket Association at the time accused Mr Vihari of creating a 'class difference' in the team under his captaincy with a few players complaining about his misbehaviour and use of foul language.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pavan Kalyan, has come out in support of Hanuma Vihari, assuring that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served," the statement added.

The cricketer today met Nara Lokesh and said he was assured full support coming back to the cricket association.

"So happy to meet Minister Nara Lokesh Garu today and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association. I am so happy meeting him and I have got full assurance after meeting him and understand his aspirations for Andhra Cricket Association and for Andhra as well. I look forward to success of Andhra cricket and I want to be part of it. It's good to be back in Andhra cricket," Mr Vihari said after meeting the state minister.

"What I faced last couple of years was a lot of humiliation. I lost my self respect. I wanted to leave Andhra Cricket Association and move to another state but after meeting Nara Lokesh garu I have got the assurance that I have to represent my Telugu state and I am really happy doing so. So I am looking forward to coming back to Andhra Cricket Association and serving Andhra for along time to come," the cricketer added.