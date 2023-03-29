''Good News Story'': Shashi Tharoor Shares How Nirmala Sitharaman's Intervention Helped Save A Baby

Thanks to Shashi Tharoor, the family got a Rs 7 lakh GST exemption

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story of how Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to a baby girl's rescue and helped save her life. Mr Tharoor's tweet told the story of baby Niharika who recently received help from the Finance Minister to get a GST exemption of Rs 7 lakh on cancer medication upon the MP's request.

Mr Tharoor shared images of the letter he sent to the Finance Minister and a detailed account of what transpired. He simply termed the tweet as, 'A #GoodNewsStory!

See the tweet here:

In the note, Mr Tharoor narrated that a young couple approached him and mentioned that their baby daughter, Niharika, was suffering from rare cancer, for which the treatment was an injection that cost Rs 65 lakh. The parents sought intervention from the MP and informed him that they needed an additional 7 lakhs for GST that they could not afford.

Mr Tharoor then wrote to the Finance Minister seeking an exemption on GST citing ''humanitarian grounds.'' As he received no reply, the MP decided to call the Finance Minister directly and explained to her the condition of the baby and how she needed the medicine immediately as the drug was perishable and would expire in the custody of customs.

''She was instantly sympathetic. She hadn't seen my letter so I re-sent it,'' the note reads.

He further said that within half an hour Mrs Sitharaman's PS Sernya Bhutia reached out to him and said that she had spoken to the CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri regarding the same and that the family got an exemption by 7 pm on March 28.

''The family will get their injection, the baby will live, and our exchequer will sacrifice 7 lakhs in GST income to bring life and joy to a small child. Whenever I am assailed by doubts about spending so much of my life in politics, something like this happens and makes it all worthwhile,'' the note further reads.

Mr Tharoor concluded the note by thanking the Finance Minister and said her team has reaffirmed his ''faith in government, in politics, and in humanity''. The tweet has gone viral, garnering appreciation from users who thanked both the ministers for their kind and noble gesture.

''Both you & @nsitharaman deserve appreciation for helping the kid. Helping people should be above party politics & you both have shown this can happen amidst the trading of charges against each other's party. Well done,'' one user said.

''Commendable indeed. It highlights the Govt machinery does work, and works fast if one has a genuine request, easy access to a conscientious representative who is ready to speak to a responsive minister,'' another commented. A third wrote, ''Kudos to Tharoor ji for pursuing this matter seriously and also the Nirmala ji for the exemption!''

A fourth said, ''Truly good news and a welcome gesture. I think such costly drugs and especially for diseases like cancer, should be exempt from GST notwithstanding the affordability for a few.'' Yet another added, ''A beautiful story!! Such a noble cause and I'm glad that the finance minister took the decision quickly. A #GoodNewsStory indeed!''