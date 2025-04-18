"Going To The Field": Bengal Governor Reaches Malda To Meet Riot Victims

Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday to meet victims who fled communal violence in Murshidabad.

"I am going to the field," Ananda Bose told reporters in Kolkata before boarding a train to Malda.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, "I will meet the victims, verify reports from the field, visit hospitals, residences and relief camps. The central forces and state police are working together and the situation will soon normalise. I will send my recommendations after the visit." After reaching Malda, Ananda Bose said, "I will listen to the grievances of those in the camps, understand their needs and take proactive steps to redress them." Sources at Raj Bhavan indicated that Bose may visit Murshidabad on Saturday.

Communal clashes erupted in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in three deaths.

Fearing further violence, many residents fled to neighbouring Malda.

So far, 274 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in rioting and vandalism.

Paramilitary and state police forces remain deployed in the affected areas.

