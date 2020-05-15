Goans Stranded In UAE Write To Chief Minister Asking For Flights

Many Goans are stuck in UAE with no job or money due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational)

Several people from Goa who work in the UAE and are stranded there due to the coronavirus pandemic have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking help to return home. About 3,000 people from the state are reported to be in UAE who want to come back home.

In the letter, a copy of which is also marked to the Ambassador of India in the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, the stranded citizens write about the hardships they have been facing. Many have lost their jobs and have no financial assistance from the UAE, the letter says.

In the letter, sent on Wednesday, the stranded group of citizens say all messages for help sent to officials in Goa have gone unanswered.

The letter also stated that "there are pregnant women, old people, people with health issues, financial problems, no money, no place to live, lost jobs, visa cancelled and expired, job search candidates and more."

The Ambassador to India replied saying they will do everything possible to help them.

"We are certainly open to having flights from UAE to Goa, but the decision in this regard has to be taken by the Government of India, in consultation with the State Government. We will try and put across your request to the authorities in the Government of India and hope that they will schedule a flight to Goa from UAE in the near future," Pavan Kapoor said in his reply.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that all people travelling to the state in special trains or flights will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.