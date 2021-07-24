Watch: Train Hit By Landslide After Massive Rain, Goes Off Tracks In Goa

Local reports identified the train as 01134 Mangaluru Jn - CST Terminus Express Special.

A passenger train from Karnataka's Mangaluru to Mumbai was hit by a landslide in Goa on Friday, dramatic pictures showed, on a day when more than 100 were killed in Western and Southern India after record-breaking rain.

Local reports identified the train as 01134 Mangaluru Jn - CST Terminus Express Special, which had been diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to an overflowing Vashishti river.

The train was derailed on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section in Goa with the engine and the first general running off the tracks, The Hindu newspaper reported. No passengers were injured.

Passengers of the affected coach were shifted to other coaches and the train was being sent back to Kulem, according to last known reports.

Landslides were reported at two locations in the ghat section of the Hubballi division of South Western Railway - between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim stations and between Caranzol and Dudhsagar stations - following incessant rainfall.

Among the other trains affected was the 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express Special which started from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesday and was partially cancelled between Londa and Vasco Da Gama.

Train No 08048 Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Express Special, Train No 07420 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Express Special and Train No 07420/07022 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati Hyderabad Express Special were also cancelled.

A total of 129 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in 48 hours, a senior state disaster management official said on Friday, as heavy showers lashed several parts of west and southern India.

In addition, three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karnataka and two are missing, with the state government sounding a red alert in seven districts.

Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south, are reeling under a flood-like situation, and a large number of houses were inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.