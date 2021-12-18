Goa Forward Party, Congress Announce Alliance For 2022 Assembly Polls

Goa Forward Party and Congress announced their alliance ahead of Goa Elections 2022.

"We have said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we will give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies, said Vijay Sardesai, Goa Forward Party president at a joint press conference in Goa.

Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

