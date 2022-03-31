Goa Chief Minister Snaps At P Chidambaram For Twitter Crack

Pramod Sawant also took a swipe at Congress's struggle to find a leader for the party.

Recently appointed Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant today snapped at Congress MP P Chidambaram for his crack at the newly formed BJP-led government in the coastal state.

Naming prominent BJP leaders in the state, Mr Chidambaram, in a Tweet this morning, said that the people of Goa "may not have slept in peace" after knowing the kind of government they got.

In less than an hour, Mr Sawant hit back, taking a dig at the Congress leader's legal troubles.

Are Messrs Pramod Sawant, Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik and Babush Monserrate the leaders who will bring about change or development? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 29, 2022

Miffed at the taunt, the Goa Chief Minister pointed to Mr Chidambaram's time in jail and said he shouldn't "lecture" Goans. He also took a swipe at Congress's struggle to find a leader for the party.

Out on Bail Mr Chidambaram, who spent 106 days in Tihar Jail should worry about his own sleep rather than lecture Goans. People have also given a clear mandate to BJP, rejecting the Congress. You should focus on waking the Congress up, which is struggling to find a leader. 1/2 https://t.co/rOeUKpgvrx — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 30, 2022

Former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are facing corruption and money laundering charges in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

A Delhi Court had on March 23 granted regular bail to both.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Mr Chidambaram, as finance minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity, benefiting certain persons and receiving kickbacks.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member assembly.