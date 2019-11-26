Ministers Can Pull Up Officials, Ask Them To Work: Pramod Sawant

Problems of water and power supply in Goa's coastal belt will be sorted out soon: Pramod Sawant

A minister has the right to pull up state administration officials if they are found to be lethargic in their work, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today.

The CM's reaction came after Goa Ports Minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo claimed today that water and electricity supply was "very poor" in the tourist belt of North Goa.

Mr Lobo said officials of the Public Works department and Electricity department were lethargic and were "not giving proper feedback to the state government leading to water and power supply in the coastal belt getting very poor".

Mr Lobo had claimed that ministers were not be blamed for the situation as officials were "keeping them in the dark".

Queried on Mr Lobo's allegations against officials of his own government, Chief Minister Sawant said, "Ministers can call government officials and ask them to work if they are found lethargic in their duties."

He also said problems of water and power supply in Goa's coastal belt will be sorted out soon.

