Goa Carnival 2018: Dates, Venue, Ticket Details And Everything You Need To Know About This Goa Festival Goa Carnival, the much-awaited annual festival of revelry is here. With an interesting line-up of parades, dance, food and live musical bands, this year's Goa carnival promises to be a unique spectacle.

New Delhi: The much-awaited annual festival of revelry is here. With an interesting line-up of parades, dance, food and live musical bands, this year's Goa carnival promises to be a unique spectacle. The carnival will see traditional, club and family floats, aimed at depicting and celebrating Goan tradition and culture. Huge street celebrations are organised all over the state. Evenings and nights are dedicated to non-stop parties. The Goa Carnival, unique to Goa, has over 500 years of history and dates back to the times when Goa was a Portuguese colony.



Here's all you need to know about the Goa festival:



Dates of Goa Carnival: February 10 to 13



Venue for Goa Carnival: Goa's state capital Panajim



Timings of Goa Carnival: 4 PM onwards



Route of Goa Carnival: February 10: Miramar To Dona Paula

February 11: Margao and Bhavani Sadan, Kaziwada To Tisk, Ponda

February 12: Saint Andrew Church To Vasco railway station

Curchorem Railway Station To Bus Stand

February 13: Mapusa Court To Bus Stand

Morjim Church To Vidya Prasarak High School



Highlights for Goa Carnival:



Every year, a person from the state is chosen to play King Momo - a mythological character who symbolically rules the state during the carnival time and leads the float parades held across Goa. This year, 57-year-old Bruno Azaredo from Utorda village in South Goa district has been selected to play the role of King Momo and lead the float parades. Fire-eaters, acrobats, clowns, jesters, dancers, brass bands, and others follow him during the parade on the streets. Colourful floats, musical programs, a line-up of food stalls and entertainment are organised keep everyone hooked to the four-day gala event before the 40-day Lent period begins.



