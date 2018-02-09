Goa Carnival 2018: Dates, Venue, Ticket Details And Everything You Need To Know About This Goa Festival

Here's all you need to know about the Goa festival:
Dates of Goa Carnival: February 10 to 13
Venue for Goa Carnival: Goa's state capital Panajim
Timings of Goa Carnival: 4 PM onwards
Route of Goa Carnival: February 10: Miramar To Dona Paula
February 11: Margao and Bhavani Sadan, Kaziwada To Tisk, Ponda
February 12: Saint Andrew Church To Vasco railway station
Curchorem Railway Station To Bus Stand
February 13: Mapusa Court To Bus Stand
Morjim Church To Vidya Prasarak High School
Comments
Every year, a person from the state is chosen to play King Momo - a mythological character who symbolically rules the state during the carnival time and leads the float parades held across Goa. This year, 57-year-old Bruno Azaredo from Utorda village in South Goa district has been selected to play the role of King Momo and lead the float parades. Fire-eaters, acrobats, clowns, jesters, dancers, brass bands, and others follow him during the parade on the streets. Colourful floats, musical programs, a line-up of food stalls and entertainment are organised keep everyone hooked to the four-day gala event before the 40-day Lent period begins.