Glass Shards Found In A Pizza, Claims Man; Mumbai Police Responds

The customer shared images of the pizza he received, which had glass shards.

Shocking images of glass shards in a pizza box were today shared by a Twitter user. Posting images of the food that he said he had received from Domino's, Arun Kolluri claimed that he found pieces of glass in his pizza.

"2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india... This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting... Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's," he wrote on Twitter.

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos@jagograhakjago@fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's @MumbaiPolice@timesofindiapic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

He had ordered the pizza from a food delivery app. On being asked whether the box could have been tampered with after it left the fast-food joint, he said he received a sealed box.

Responding to his complaint, the Mumbai Police urged him to write to customer care first.

"Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy," Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Domino's Pizza has not yet responded to the user's complaint.

Last month, the fast-food giant faced a backlash on social media after an image of a mop hanging over pizza dough surfaced. Users claimed that the picture was allegedly from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

Responding to the tweet, Domino's said that the company has zero tolerance for violations of their operating standards and that the incident would be "thoroughly investigated".

"Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards. Rest assured, we remain committed to doing everything necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers," the company said in a statement.