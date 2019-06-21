Girl With Slashed Wrist, Plastic Over Head Found In Kolkata School, Dies

The girl was found bleeding in the school toilet in Kolkata (Representational)

A teenage girl was found with her wrist slashed and a plastic bag over her head in the toilet of a prominent school in Kolkata on Friday.

The girl, reportedly a Class 10 student, was taken to the hospital where she died.

A three-page suicide note has also been recovered, local media reports said. The girl is said to be a class topper.

Senior police officers are at the school and an investigation is underway.

Though preliminary indications suggest it was a case of suicide but the homicide team of Kolkata Police is also at the spot suggesting all options are being explored.

According to sources, the girl had gone to the toilet around 1:40 pm and it was around 20 minutes later that people started looking for her.

She was found motionless and bleeding in the school toilet with a gash on her left wrist. The girl may have put the plastic bag on her head to stop her screams from being heard.

The grisly incident has sent shockwaves through the city.

Many have questioned whether there were any lapses on part of the authorities given that most schools had CCTV cameras at washroom doors and helpers who regularly checked individual toilets.