Girl, 15, Shot Dead In UP's Bhadohi After She Turned Down Proposal

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi she turned down his proposal, police said.

Anuradha Bind was returning home yesterday from a coaching institute with her cousin Nisha when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma (22), shot her in the head. She died on the spot, police said.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused had proposed to the teenaged girl, but she turned it down. He then shot her, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said.

