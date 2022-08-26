Ghulam Nabi Azad Resignation Live Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress

He blames Rahul Gandhi for the Congress's defeat in 2014

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad had been a leading member of the G-23 or the group of 23 "dissenters" who had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for a complete overhaul of the organization and a full-time and visible leadership.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation From Congress

Aug 26, 2022 12:57 (IST) Watch: Farooq Abdullah's Reaction WATCH | National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reacts to the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress party. pic.twitter.com/pF0WvSAFXt - NDTV (@ndtv) August 26, 2022 Watch: Farooq Abdullah's Reaction

Aug 26, 2022 12:45 (IST) 5 Takeaways From Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter

Aug 26, 2022 12:37 (IST) The entire Congress party organisation across India is engaged, confronting, combatting and fighting the BJP on issues of price rise, unemployment and polarization, Jairam Ramesh reacts to Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

Aug 26, 2022 12:34 (IST) Ghulam Nabi Azad was a veteran Congress leader. It's very sad that he decided to resign at a time when the Congress party is fighting against price rise and other issues, and directly against BJP: Ajaj Maken

Aug 26, 2022 12:29 (IST) Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading. It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode. https://t.co/Z6gj9AophE - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 26, 2022

Aug 26, 2022 12:24 (IST) Watch: Jaiveer Shergill's Reaction "This letter speaks loudly about the sentiments of all well meaning Congress workers": @JaiveerShergill, who quit Congress party, on Ghulam Nabi Azad resigning from the party pic.twitter.com/zGFwahflDj - NDTV (@ndtv) August 26, 2022

Aug 26, 2022 12:17 (IST) Read Ghulam Nabi Azad's Explosive Resignation Letter To Sonia Gandhi

