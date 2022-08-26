Ghulam Nabi Azad Resignation Live Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad Resignation Live Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress

He blames Rahul Gandhi for the Congress's defeat in 2014

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad had been a leading member of the G-23 or the group of 23 "dissenters" who had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for a complete overhaul of the organization and a full-time and visible leadership.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation From Congress

Aug 26, 2022 12:57 (IST)
Watch: Farooq Abdullah's Reaction
Aug 26, 2022 12:45 (IST)
5 Takeaways From Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. Read here
Aug 26, 2022 12:37 (IST)
The entire Congress party organisation across India is engaged, confronting, combatting and fighting the BJP on issues of price rise, unemployment and polarization, Jairam Ramesh reacts to Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation
Aug 26, 2022 12:34 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad was a veteran Congress leader. It's very sad that he decided to resign at a time when the Congress party is fighting against price rise and other issues, and directly against BJP: Ajaj Maken
Aug 26, 2022 12:29 (IST)
Aug 26, 2022 12:24 (IST)
Aug 26, 2022 12:17 (IST)
Read Ghulam Nabi Azad's Explosive Resignation Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Union minister, quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. In an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he has resigned from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress. Read Here 
Aug 26, 2022 12:15 (IST)
GN Azad Quits Congress: "Decisions Taken By Rahul Gandhi, Or His Guards"
Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress veteran and former Union Minister, quit the party today with a searing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him out for "glaring immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.
