Ghaziabad Man Dies After Being Hit By Firecracker In Leg

A man died after being shot in the leg with a firecracker gun in the Jhandapur locality of Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area, the police said. The incident occurred during Diwali celebrations (on Sunday night) when a man named Pradeep discharged a firecracker from an iron pipe, striking a man named Natu in the leg.

Natu was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and booked Pradeep, who has been on the run since Sunday. Natu and Pradeep were known to each other, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, at around 11 pm on 12.11.23, police received information from Jhandapur area police station Link Road that a person Pradeep son of Hareram was using a pipe firecracker.



दिनांक 12.11.23 की रात्रि लगभग 11 बजे झन्डा पुर क्षेत्र थाना लिंक रोड में पुलिस को एक सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि एक व्यक्ति प्रदीप पुत्र हरेराम के द्वारा पाइप वाला पटाखा प्रयुक्त किया जा रहा था | जिसको चलाते समय उसके सामने खड़े नाटू उर्फ़ अफजल के पैर में पीछे की ओर नस फट गयी...1/3 pic.twitter.com/xSZFKynWau — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) November 13, 2023

"On November 12, at around 11 pm, the police received information from Jhandapur area police station Link Road that Pradeep, son of Hareram, was using a pipe firecracker. When he used the cracker, it hit Natu, who was standing in front of him, tearing a vein at the back of his leg. He started bleeding and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor," Sahibabad Additional Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said in a statement posted on Ghaziabad Police's handle on X (formerly Twitter).

"A case has been registered by the police. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused and to complete other legal actions," he added.