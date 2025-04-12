"Let's Rush To Hospital": More Details Emerge In Saif Attack Chargesheet

A chargesheet of over 1,600 pages has detailed the night of January 16 when an attacker entered actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence, leading to a fight that left the former with injuries in the back and neck.

The chargesheet file by Bandra Police in a court contains Kareena's statement, according to which her younger son Jehangir's nanny Junu came running and screaming into their room around 2 am, alerting them about a man in the child's room with a knife, demanding money.

Saif and Kareena rushed to Jeh's room, with the former asking the attacker who he is and what he wanted. She told the police that Saif had held the man, later identified as Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, very tightly but was attacked with a knife in the neck, back and hands. At this point, the other nanny Geeta tried to help Saif, but also sustained injuries.

When the second nanny was injured, Kareena asked her to get Jeh out of the room quickly. Along with Jeh, her older son Taimur and the nanny, she ran to the 12th floor of their four-floor house in the Satguru Sharan building. A short while later, Saif came to the same floor, soaked in blood.

Kareena then urged Saif to leave the attacked and prioritise Geeta and his safety and treatment. Their house staff Hari, Ramu, Ramesh and Paswan tried to find the attacker, but could not locate him. The Jab We Met actor then told everyone to leave everything and rush to the hospital.

Hari stopped an autorickshaw and took Saif and Taimur to the nearby Lilavati Hospital. Kareena then contacted her sister Karisma Kapoor and manager Poonam Damania for help. Poonam's husband Tejas Damania informed the police of the incident.

At the hospital, Saif underwent emergency surgery to remove a piece of knife that got lodged near his spine and was discharged five days later.

The knife fragment that got lodged near the actor's spine during the attack as well as a part found at the scene of crime have matched with the weapon recovered from the accused, the police told a court last week. The three pieces were part of the same weapon used to attack the actor, the police said while opposing the bail plea of the accused.

The chargesheet also includes forensic details such as the accused's fingerprint, which was collected from the crime spot during the investigation.