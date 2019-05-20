Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Specially-Abled Voter Exercises Right To Vote With His Foot In Indore

A specially-abled voter in Indore proved that hands are not required to cast vote.

A specially-abled voter exercised his right to vote with his foot at a polling booth in Indore on Sunday and set an example for the people who restrict themselves of using their voting right.

At the polling booth, the specially-abled voter proved that hands are not required to cast vote. He signed the register with his right foot and was inked on the left foot.

Voting was held in Indore on May 19.

The elections across the country was held in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.



