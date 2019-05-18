Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 53,30,154 Voters To Vote In Himachal Pradesh, Says Poll Officer

373 polling stations are critical in Himachal Pradesh, forces have been deployed. (Representational)

Over fifty lakh voters are set to vote in 7730 polling stations in four parliamentary constituencies of Himachal Pradesh in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on May 19.

Talking about the poll preparations, Additional Chief Electoral Officer DK Rattan said, "53,30,154 voters will vote in 7730 polling stations on May 19. 373 polling stations are critical, 47 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed. It's being ensured that voting takes place peacefully at all polling stations."

The electoral officer said that polling agents have either reached their respective polling stations or are on their way.

"Polling party for the remote, tribal polling station at Bara Bhangal in Kangra district was sent on May 15. In Shimla's Dodra Kawar, teams and material were sent for seven polling stations on May 16," he said.

"In Lahaul Spiti district, the polling station has been set at an altitude of 15,256 feet at Tashigang. This is the world's highest polling station," he added.

