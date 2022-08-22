'Gem Of Cinema': What Amit Shah Said After Meeting Actor Jr NTR

Mr Shah is on a one-day visit to Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening met popular actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad.

Mr Shah, who is on an official visit to Telangana, termed the RRR star as "the gem of Telugu cinema" and a "very talented actor".

"Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad," Mr. Shah wrote on social media.

Mr Shah and Jr NTR met at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR is a hugely popular Indian actor whose recent film RRR co-starring Ram Charan earned international acclaim.

అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah, during his one-day visit to Telangana, accused the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government of being "anti-farmer" and plunging the state into a debt crisis despite over "Rs 2 lakh crore" aide from the Narendra Modi-led central government.

"KCR had promised to the people of Telangana that he will send Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit household and give every Dalit in the state three acres of land and one acre of land to every tribal. But he has not fulfilled even a single promise," Mr Shah said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Despite over Rs 2-lakh crore help from the Modi government, Telangana has plunged into debt. I promise if the BJP is voted to power (in the next elections), Telangana will also be developed like other states in the country," he added.

However, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy responded by saying that such comments were beneath a Union Home Minister.

"He spoke like a booth level leader," Mr Reddy said.

Mr Shah's comments came at a public meeting held at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency which is set for a new bypoll after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post and joined the BJP.