Geetanjali Kirloskar's Moving Eulogy To 'Celebrate' Memory Of Late Husband

Geetanjali Kirloskar said her late husband never pursued "philanthropy as an act of charity"

Geetanjali Kirloskar has written a heartwarming “eulogy” in memory of her late husband Vikram Kirloskar. Mr Kirloskar was the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar. He died on November 29.

In her “eulogy”, published in the Times Of India, Ms Kirloskar called her late husband a “man who had so many facets” and a “brilliant mind”.

Geetanjali Kirloskar, who decided to “celebrate” instead of mourning the death of her husband added, “He enjoyed opera, wine, history, manufacturing, geography, sailing. He could passionately work on the shop floor in the day and return home to cook a gourmet meal for his wife and daughter. The day's recipe, unique to suit the palette of that evening!”

She highlighted that Mr Kirloskar believed in “gender equality” and respected successful women across professions. “And he carried this sensitivity to the home as well,” she said. Ms Kirloskar added that the late industrialist wanted her to evolve “in my own unique way” and helped her become the person she is today. “He would smilingly introduce himself as “Geetanjali's husband” she said.

Speaking of the industrialist's philanthropic work, Ms Kirloskar said her late husband never pursued “philanthropy as an act of charity” and lived giving “every moment of his life”.

Ms Kirloskar stressed that she has stopped mourning for her husband as she doesn't want to remember him with grief. She admitted being pained by the loss but insisted that “this is one loss that can be soothed with celebration”.

Beautifully written eulogy. Makes one reflect on the mark we leave on others that lasts way beyond our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/cTTPy2LEKl — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) December 26, 2022

After Mr Kirloskar's demise, his daughter, Manasi Tata, was appointed as the director of Kirloskar Systems' joint venture companies on December 27 with immediate effect. The joint ventures include Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery, Toyota Industries Engine India, Denso Kirloskar Industries, and Toyota Material Handling India. Geetanjali Kirloskar has taken over as the company's new chairman and managing director, according to CNBCTV18.

