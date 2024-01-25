'Had Our Detractors' Plan Fully Succeeded...': Gautam Adani On Hindenburg

"Lies and baseless allegations against us were nothing new. So, after issuing a comprehensive response, I thought no more about it."

"Impact of short-selling attacks is normally limited to financial markets. This, however, was a unique two-dimensional attack: a financial one, of course, and one that played out in political space, each feeding off the other."

"Aided and abetted by some in media, these lies against us were corrosive enough to substantially erode our portfolio's market cap. Typically, capital markets are more emotional than rational. What pained me even more is that thousands of small investors lost their savings."

"Had our detractors' plan fully succeeded, domino effects could have crippled many critical infrastructure assets, seaports and airports to power supply chains - a catastrophic situation for any country."

"We couldn't fall back on a precedent to handle this situation. Our confidence in the solidity of our businesses dictated our largely contrarian strategy."

"We focused on transparently outlining facts and narrating our side of the story. This led to a declining influence of negative campaigns against our group."

"A testament to the change in public perception is the significant growth in our shareholder base, a primary target of FPOs. Over this challenging year, our shareholder base expanded by 43%, reaching nearly 70 lakh."

"This experience underscored the necessity of engaging effectively with our non-financial stakeholders."

"Trials and tribulations of past year have taught us valuable lessons, made us stronger and reaffirmed our faith in Indian institutions. While this devious attack on us - and our strong countermeasures - will no doubt become a case study, I felt compelled to share my learnings because, it was us today, it could be someone else tomorrow."