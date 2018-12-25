Gangster Suspected Of Having Links With Dawood Arrested After 21 Years

The alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member was arrested in a 28-year-old murder case.

The Thane police on Monday arrested an alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member, who was convicted in a 28-year-old old murder case but was missing after obtaining bail more than two decades ago, an official said.

Mohammed Ahmed Khan Mahadik, a resident of Kausa-Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, was arrested by the Unit-1 of the Crime Branch, the official said.

Mahadik, who was staying in suburban Kurla in early 1990s, has a previous criminal record and faced cases related to murder, attempt to murder and extortion, he said.

He was arrested by the police in a murder case, which took place 28 years ago, he said.

Mahadik was convicted in the case and in 1997 he had came out of prison after being granted bail by a local court, the official said.

He went underground and shifted to Karnataka, where he started living with a fictitious name, Pathan Yusuf Khan Usman, the official said.

Mahadik, an alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member, made a passport with the same name and fake address and went to Muscat in 2001, where he stayed for years, the official said.

On December 24, Crime Branch officials got a tip-off that Mahadik was staying in Kuasa-Mumbra, following which a police team raided his house and arrested him, he said.

During interrogation, police questioned him about the passport he possessed. Mahadik claimed one of his friends, identified only as Joseph, helped him to obtain the document, the official said.

The police registered an offence of obtaining passport with forged documents against him and arrested him in the same case, he said, adding further probe was underway.