Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 63

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has died of a cardiac arrest after being hospitalised earlier in the day. The five-time former MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh had been in jail in the state and in Punjab since 2005.

A medical bulletin said the 63-year-old, who was lodged in a jail in UP's Banda, died around 8.25 pm on Thursday and had been taken to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in the district by jail authorities. It said he had complained of vomiting and was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

"The patient was provided immediate medical care by a team of nine doctors. But, despite their best efforts, the patient died due to a cardiac arrest," the bulletin, which was in Hindi, said.

A large team of police personnel had been deployed outside the hospital shortly after Ansari was taken there and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh following his death.

