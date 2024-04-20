Gang Behind Fake BMW, Volkswagen Airbags Busted In Delhi, 3 Arrested

The police has written a letter to all the car companies asking them to join the investigation

The Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with a gang manufacturing and selling fake airbags in the market. The cops recovered around 900 such bags from the gang.

The scam came to light when the police raided some locations near Mata Sundari Road in the national capital on Tuesday.

"More than 900 airbags were found. A workshop was set up where they manufactured these fake airbags by using logos of different car brands. BMW, Volkswagen, Kia, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki were among the 16 car brands whose fake airbags were recovered from them," said DCP Central, M Harshvardhan.

Faizan, Mohd Faraz and Furkan have been arrested in the case.

According to the police, these people were making fake airbags for last four years and were selling them at half the price of the real ones.

People whose car's airbags got damaged, said police, used to buy these airbags at half the price from them.

"Earlier they used to work as scrap dealers. Then they learned how to make airbags. In case of an accident, when airbags get damaged it is very expensive to get them repaired properly, so they thought why not make airbags, fit them with some brand logo and sell them in workshops. They were supplying these bags to different workshops all over the country, including Hyderabad," said the senior police officer.

The police has written a letter to all the car companies asking them to join the investigation. According to the police, quality test of airbags will also be conducted.

Auto experts say that airbags are the biggest safety feature of cars, and the fake ones circulating in the market is worrying.