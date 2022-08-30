Ganesh Festival At Eidgah Ground In Karnataka's Hubballi? Court Hears

The late-evening hearing is being held at the chambers of Justice Ashok S Kinagi of the Karnataka High Court, sources said.

The decision to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the Eidgah ground in Hubbali was taken by the local civic body.

The matter came up in the High Court earlier today, but the court had allowed the celebrations.

The Waqf Board challenged the decision after the Supreme Court order for maintaining status quo in a similar situation in Bengaluru.

The top court's decision came in response to the petition challenging a government order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan.

The Ganesh puja can be held somewhere else, said the bench of Justices Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh.

The High Court will adjudicate on the ownership of the 2.5-acre ground in Bengaluru, the Bench said.

During the lengthy arguments in the top court, the Waqf board argued that no religious event from any other community was held on the property as it was declared as Waqf Property. "Suddenly in 2022, they say that it is disputed land, and they want to hold Ganesh Chaturthi festival here," it said.

When the court asked the state lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, if there were any previous instance of such events at the Idgah Maidan, he said, "That cannot be the basis for opposing an event now."