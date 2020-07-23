'Don't Just Watch Movies...': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's Jibe At Ashok Gehlot

The Union Minister has denied talking to the Congress MLAs (File)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose MLAs - huddled in a hotel since last week to prevent possible offers from the rival camp amid a continuing political crisis in the state - were reported watching Bollywood movies and playing board games.

"It is my humble request to Mr Gehlot, don't just watch movies in the hotel, also watch religious sermons and ponder about the state's affairs," he tweeted in Hindi.

As Mr Gehlot is struggling with a revolt by his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, and at least 18 party legislators - who have been camping in a hotel in Haryana - the over 100 MLAs loyal to the Chief Minister have been unwinding at a Jaipur resort.

It was widely reported earlier this week that the MLAs participated in activities like yoga, cooking classes and watching movies together. They reportedly watched Amir Khan-starter Lagaan. Some of the members of Team Gehlot played "Housie".

The Congress has accused Mr Shekhawat of conspiring to topple the government after an audio tape - in which he was allegedly heard talking to its MLAs - surfaced on social media. The party then suspended its two legislators - Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh.

The Union Minister has denied talking to the Congress MLAs, saying the voice in the tape was not his. He said he was ready to face any probe into the allegation.

In a counterattack, the BJP accused the Congress government of illegal tapping of phone, and asked them to reveal the source of the audio.

A probe team went to the two Haryana resorts where the rebel MLAs have been reportedly staying to take the voice sample of Mr Sharma. They, however, returned empty-handed as the BJP government in Haryana sent around 50 policemen to stop them from entering the hotel, located in Manesar; the MLAs were not in the premises when the Rajasthan cops finally managed to enter.

The team later went to another resort but returned after waiting for 20 minutes.

Mr Gehlot on Thursday said the assembly session would be called "soon" and expressed confidence that he has a majority, a day before a crucial verdict on a petition by Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels who are threatening his government.

The Rajasthan High Court will pronounce its verdict at 10.30 am tomorrow on team Pilot's petition challenging disqualification notices served to them by the Speaker after they skipped two meetings called by Mr Gehlot last week.