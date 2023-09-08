G20 Summit 2023: Security Agencies Deploy Optical Target Locator To Protect Delegates

'Optical Target Locater' has an operational range of the order of 1500 metres.

As part of the stringent security measures for the G20 summit, the security agencies have deployed an 'Optical Target Locater' made by the DRDO at the summit venue in Pragati Maidan to help in sanitising VIP areas by detecting snipers.

The device, which has been developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), can also detect and locate commonly used active and passive surveillance devices, DRDO officials said.

The 'Optical Target Locater' provides an important tool for the detection of camouflaged passive or active surveillance devices like optical day sight or sniper telescopes, night vision devices, or electronic sensors as in the Laser Range Finder, during day and night operations in urban scenarios.

The long-range 'Optical Target Locater' has an operational range of the order of 1500m in day and night operations, according to the DRDO.

Meanwhile, the local police and BSF jawans are keeping a vigil on the Yamuna River by patrolling it on boats in Delhi's Shahdara district.

The Delhi Police have heightened security across the city and continued their security patrols. The specially trained security members of NSG's dog squad, Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo, and Zinger, along with their handlers and bomb disposal units, have been checking the periphery of Rajghat to ensure a safe and secure summit.

Curbs on traffic regulations have also come into force in the national capital. The New Delhi district has been designated Controlled Zone-I from Friday at 5 am until Sunday at 11.59 pm because of the summit.

Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning that the movement of buses into the city has been stopped with effect from September 8 until September 10.