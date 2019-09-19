Junior Home Minister Goes Homeless, Operating From Andhra Bhavan

Initially, G Kishan Reddy was allotted the house at 20 Tughlak Crescent Road (PTI Photo)

Union minister GK Reddy, Amit Shah's junior at the home ministry, has been operating from Andhra Bhavan for the last four months, owing to the practice of former ministers hanging onto their official accommodation- mostly heritage bungalows in the posh Lutyen's zone. Not one, but two houses were allotted to Mr Reddy. But even four months after the new government was formed, both happen to be occupied, sources said.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25 and all the bungalows should have been vacated by June 25. But many of the newly-elected MPs have been staying at temporary accommodations.

Initially, Mr Reddy was allotted the house at 20 Tughlak Crescent Road, but since it was occupied by former Union Minister Jayant Sinha, he requested the Urban Development ministry to allot him new accommodation.

The new house allotted to him is located opposite the old BJP headquarters on Ashoka Road. "But it is occupied by Radha Mohan Singh and he is also taking time to vacate," a source told NDTV. "That's why the junior home minister is staying at Andhra Bhavan," he joked.

Last month, the government took a hard line, asking the former MPs to immediately vacate their bungalows. They were given a seven-day deadline, but at the end of three days, officials have been asked to stop power and water supply to these accommodations.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underscored the problem.

"When a new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad efforts have been made to overcome this problem. Being MP means people from the constituency come too and they too may need accommodation," his tweet read.

He also said many of the accommodations have undergone an upgrade in infrastructure and thanked the officials involved.

