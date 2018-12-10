'From CBI To RBI... Total Disasters': Opposition On Urjit Patel Resignation

Urjit Patel resigned nearly nine months ahead of the completion of his three-year tenure.

Hours after an all-party meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel quit citing "personal reasons". His resignation came nearly nine months ahead of the completion of his three-year tenure.

His decision, analysts say, was influenced by the intense pressure on the central bank from the government to ease regulatory curbs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Urjit Patel as "an economist of a very high caliber" and credited him for steering the banking system from "chaos to order".

Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018

Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also appreciated his efforts and said, "The government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of the RBI. I wish Dr Patel all the very best and many more years of public service."

But the opposition was unsparing in its attack and blamed the government for Urjit Patel's "unceremonious exit". While referring to chaos in the CBI and Urjit Patel's resignation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "From CBI to RBI, institutions have become total disasters; it is matter of great shock."

The Congress claimed that the integrity of another institution had been "denigrated" under the "tyrannical Modi regime".

"Another one bites the dust. This is the result of our 'chowkidar's' assault on democratic institutions - RBI Governor, Urjit Patel steps down," said a tweet from Congress' official handle.

Integrity of another institution -RBI, stands denigrated by a tyrannical Modi regime as reflected in RBI Governor's unceremonious exit.



Economic anarchy, compromising India's monetary policies & attempting to stifle RBI's independence by Govt appointed puppets is the DNA of BJP! - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 10, 2018

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.