Domestic Violence, Reckless Driving: Actor Darshan's History Of Crimes

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Bengaluru. The body of Renuka Swamy was found in a stormwater drain, partially eaten by dogs, before being noticed by a food delivery executive who alerted authorities.



The 'Challenging Star', along with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Pavithra Gowda and 11 accomplices, was arrested from his Mysuru farmhouse. The victim had sent “objectionable” and offensive messages to Ms Gowda on her social media, which the police are considering as potential reasons for the murder.



It has now come to light that Darshan is a repeat offender.



Past crimes against him:



Domestic violence, attempted murder charges (September 9, 2011)



Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, accused him of assault, leading to a case of domestic violence and attempted murder against him. Darshan was remanded in judicial custody but later released on bail. The couple later reconciled, and the case was withdrawn.



SUV accident (September 24, 2018)



Darshan and his friends, including veteran actor Devaraj, were involved in an incident where their SUV collided with a streetlight in North Mysuru, causing injuries to all of them.



Alleged assault on waiter (July 2021)



Darshan was accused of assaulting a waiter at a Mysuru hotel. It was reported that he paid ₹50,000 to allegedly settle the case and avoid legal consequences.



Wildlife offence (January 20, 2023)



Darshan kept four bar-headed geese in his farmhouse in Mysuru in violation of wildlife protection laws. Forest officials raided his farmhouse and rescued the birds.



Let dogs loose on staffer (October 28, 2023)



A staff member alleged that Darshan, through his friends, released his dogs on her, resulting in an attack. However, police investigations claimed Darshan was not directly involved in the incident.



Late-night party allegations (January 4, 2024)



Darshan Thoogudeepa and seven others were questioned by Subramanyanagar police for allegedly partying beyond the allowed hours at a bar on January 4. They were accused of violating regulations regarding late-night gatherings and alcohol consumption. Darshan and others clarified they gathered for a dinner to celebrate the success of Darshan's movie ‘Kaatera'.