Fresh Violence In Manipur Ahead Of Elections, 2 Injured

Violence broke out in Manipur's Heirok and near Pallel towns between a group of unknown armed people and "village defence volunteers", sources said today.

An exchange of fire had been going on in Heirok and nearby areas since Thursday evening.

A village defence volunteer in Heirok was injured in the firing, following which some villagers and the volunteers climbed a nearby hill from where gunfire was coming and retaliated, sources said. They managed to push back the unknown armed group, sources said.

Another volunteer was injured in the firing, sources said.

A combined unit of the security forces including Manipur Police commandos came to the area to take control of the situation and bring peace.

In another incident, some men set on fire a sawmill near Pallel. Three of them were arrested during a combing operation by the security forces. The police recovered guns and ammunition from them.

Following today's incidents, there is tension near Kakching, and Tengnoupal.

Ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zo tribes, who are dominant in the hills in southern Manipur and some other areas, and the Meiteis, who are a majority in the valley, broke out in May 2023 over serious disagreements on sharing land, resources, affirmative action policies, and political representation. The clashes have killed over 220 and internally displaced thousands of people.