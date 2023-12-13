Update Aadhaar For Free Until December 14 - Quick Steps To Change Address

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a reminder that those who have not updated their Aadhaar card should do so immediately, as the deadline for free updates is approaching on December 14, 2023.

The UIDAI is urging users, especially those with a decade-old Aadhaar card that hasn't been updated, to update their information. They can do this online or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre. This helps keep details like name, date of birth, and address accurate and up-to-date.

The UIDAI had previously extended the complimentary Aadhaar update service, providing a three-month window from September 14 to December 14. This free service is exclusively accessible on the myAadhaar portal.

To update your address online:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov. in/portal

Step 2: Click on 'Proceed to update address.'

Step 3: Log in using Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and OTP.

Step 4: If valid address proof is available, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 5: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click 'Send OTP.'

Step 6: Enter the OTP to log in to the Aadhaar account.

Step 7: Enter the new address, selecting the 'update address via address proof' option or using the 'Update Address via Secret Code' option.

Step 8: Input the residential address as mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 9: Choose the document type for address proof.

Step 10: Upload a scanned copy of the address proof and click 'Submit.'

The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

To check the status after updating the address online:

Users can check the status using the URN. Once the update is complete, residents can download the updated Aadhaar card and get a printout. The official website of UIDAI provides a list of updated and acceptable documents for address proof.

If you choose to visit an Aadhaar centre for the update, a service fee of Rs 50 will be applicable. Take note of the deadline to ensure timely compliance with the Aadhaar card update.