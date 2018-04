Four persons were killed and 12 others were injured when a mini-van carrying a marriage party was hit by a speeding truck from behind near Angor village on the Chhatarpur-Sagar road in Madhya Pradesh today."Four persons were killed and 12 others including two children got injured," City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sankhwar said.Two of the deceased were identified as Chotelal Ahirwar, 30, and Manka Sen, 16. The identity of other two is yet to ascertained, he said.The injured were admitted to the district hospital. The victims were returning to their village Bamni Ghat from Angor, Mr Sankhwar said.The truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.