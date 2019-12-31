Four Arrested In UP Over Citizenship Law Protests Freed After Court Order

Massive protests have swept country over the citizenship law.

Four people, including a government employee, arrested after the violence during anti-citizenship law protests in Muzaffarnagar were released on court orders.

According to prosecution, they were released as the police have given them clean chit in its report filed in a court.

Senior clerk Mohammad Farook was in his office during December 20 protests, district employment office has said.

Meanwhile, four more cases were registered against unidentified people for damaging property during the protests in Civil Lines and Khalapar area.

Earlier, 40 cases were registered and 73 people detained in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the district. Also, the police's special investigation cell has started investigation into the violence cases.