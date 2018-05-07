Ex-UP Chief Ministers Can't Stay In Official Bungalows: Supreme Court The law, passed by the state government, entitled five ex-chief ministers, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati , to government bungalows.

Share EMAIL PRINT The top court had ordered the former chief ministers to hand over the bungalows in 2016. (File) New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are set to lose their official homes in Lucknow with the Supreme Court today cancelling a law passed by the state government to provide permanent accommodation to former chief ministers.



In its order, the court said former chief ministers of the state are not entitled to government bungalows. The law, passed by the state government, entitled five ex-chief ministers - Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and ND Tiwari - to government bungalows.



In 2016, the top court had ordered the former chief ministers to hand over the bungalows and had also asked the state government to charge them rent for the period during which they were "unauthorised" to live in them.



It had also said that the local laws gave these benefits to former chief ministers "without any element of reasonableness".



The UP government passed laws to skirt the court order and enable the former chief ministers to stay on.



