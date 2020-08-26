Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The veteran Congress leader hadbeen travelling extensively in last few days.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi today said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 13 MLAs have tested positive for the highly infectious disease in the state, which has logged over 94,000 cases so far.

In a tweet, Mr Gogoi, 85 wrote today: "I have been tested Covid-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during last few days they should go for Covid test immediately. (sic)"

The veteran Congress leader had been travelling extensively in last few days for strengthening the party base for the upcoming state elections.

Mr Gogoi was travelling with former state minister Ajanta Neog for the last few days. Ajanta Neog had also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 26, 2020

To defeat the ruling BJP in the 2021 state elections, Congress recently declared that it will forget an alliance with the AIUDF.

In a tweet, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished speedy recovery to former chief minister. "I wish speedy recovery to former CM Sri Tarun Gogoi as he has been found COVID19 positive.We have kept a team of doctors ready for best possible medical care and assistance to our revered senior leader (sic)," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Of the 13 legislators who have tested Covid-19 positive so far in Assam, seven are from BJP, three are from the Congress, two from the AGP and one from the AIUDF.

Among other prominent political leaders who tested positive in Assam are the BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and All India Mahila Congress president and former Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev. The state has registered around 260 deaths linked to Covid.

Across India, over 32 lakh cases have been logged so far; 24 lakh patients have recovered while about 59,000 have died.