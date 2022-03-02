Former Andhra Pradesh MP Alleges Three Guests, Driver Kidnapped In Delhi

Jithender Reddy also shared alleged CCTV footage of the abduction.

Former Andhra Pradesh MP Jithender Reddy alleged that three of his guests and his driver have been abducted from Central Delhi.

The guests and the driver were staying at Mr Reddy's flat in New Delhi's South Avenue area.

"Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night," Mr Reddy said on Twitter.

He said that he has filed a police complaint and is hoping for a quick resolution.

The former MP also shared a video that showed unidentified people shoving four people in a car and driving away. Mr Reddy claims that it is CCTV footage of the abduction.

CCTV camera footage pic.twitter.com/RIefsI7ecW — AP Jithender Reddy (@apjithender) March 1, 2022

Delhi Police said they received a complaint claiming that four people were staying at Mr Reddy's flat in Central Delhi were abducted by some unidentified people.

Out of these, three were guests of the ex-MP and Tilak Thapa was his driver, a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a kidnapping case and investigation is underway.