Foreign Tourist Harasses Flight Attendants On GO First's Delhi-Goa Flight

In yet another incident of inflight harassment, a foreign tourist allegedly misbehaved with woman flight attendants on GO First's flight from New Delhi to Goa on January 5, insisting that one of them sit with him and speaking obscenely with the another, sources today told NDTV.

He was handed over the airport security agency CISF at Goa's new airport in Mopa, and the regulator DGCA was informed too. Further details are not yet known.

The incident happened to have taken place on the day that the new airport was opened.

It came to light on a day that a man who urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight in November was sent to jail.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

Air India filed a police complaint only this week and said as there was "no further flare-up or confrontation", and "respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing". It banned Mishra from flying for 30 days, triggering outrage by social media users who said it was not enough.

Police arrested Shankar Mishra Friday night from Bengaluru.