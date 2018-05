Foreign Nations Showing Interest in India's Akash Missile: DRDO

Several countries have shown interest in procuring the indigenously developed Akash missile, a top Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official said here today.There is a growing demand for the Akash, an all-weather medium-range surface-to-air missile, and many nations have shown interest in it, DRDO Chairman S Christopher told reporters here.Developed by the DRDO, the Akash missile system has the capability to neutralise aerial targets such as fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as ballistic missiles.

L&T Board whole-time Director (Defence) Jayant Patil said a new aerospace facility in the district will become operational in another 10 months and it will manufacture rocket motors for ISRO.The defence arm of the L&T, which has so far invested Rs 500 crore in the unit here, is also supplying air frame to BrahMos missile and will expand the product range in the near future.