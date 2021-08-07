For Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, Anand Mahindra Promises Upcoming XUV700

Anand Mahindra tweeted he would give an XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra for his Olympics win

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has promised to gift Neeraj Chopra, who won the men's javelin today for the country's first ever Olympic athletics gold, a Mahindra XUV700 - the Indian automaker's upcoming product in its SUV line.

"We are all in your army, Baahubali," Mr Mahindra tweeted, along with a grid photo showing the Olympian and the fantasy action film hero, Baahubali, leading an army on horseback.

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664@vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra is also a Subedar in the Indian Army.

A Twitter user, Ritesh Jain, replied to Mr Mahindra that Mr Chopra should get the XUV700.

Replying to Mr Jain, the Mahindra chief tagged two executives of the auto company and asked them to keep an XUV700 ready for Mr Chopra.

Brands have reacted to Olympic success with innovative ways of rewarding the winners.

For example, after Olympic bronze medallist and boxer Mirabai Chanu told the media that she would like to have a pizza to celebrate her victory, a Domino's outlet in Manipur quickly sent a team with pizzas for Mirabai Chanu. The occasion was widely shared on social media.

Mr Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best. He is the first athlete representing India to have won gold in javelin throw at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He claimed victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.